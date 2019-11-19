Asked Monday if Makhel’s progress has offset some of Makhi’s foul problems, Turgeon said: “The thing for me right now, the two of them make one body, right? If we were going to sub a certain way and Makhi picks up a couple of fouls, OK, Makhel goes and gets some [minutes]. If Makhel screws up, then Makhi goes and gets some. Pretty soon, they’ll become two different [players], but for me right now, they’re just one guy."