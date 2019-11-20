The Terps (4-0) overcame Fairfield’s uncharacteristically strong shooting night from deep. The Stags entered play ranked among the bottom 20 of 353 teams nationally in percentage of points scored on 3-pointers, per KenPom, but all but two of their first 23 points came from beyond the arc. With only 19.1% of Fairfield’s points in its first four games coming from 3-pointers, the Stags broke out with 12 made shots from deep, accounting for 36 of their 55 points. By halftime, they had seven made 3-pointers on 11 attempts, only 10 fewer than they sank total in their previous four games on more than 50 more tries.