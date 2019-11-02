For the first time in a long time, Anthony Cowan Jr. didn’t start a Maryland basketball game.
Friday’s 76-43 victory over Fayetteville State was only an exhibition, so Cowan’s streak of 99 straight starts remains. But coach Mark Turgeon knows what he’s getting out of the senior guard, so he held Cowan out of the starting five as No. 7 Maryland hosted its first game of the season at Xfinity Center.
Cowan wasn’t out long, taking the court after the game’s first media timeout. The Terps, leading by six then, saw that lead dwindle to 16-15 by the next break. Cowan, fouled on a 3-point before the reprieve, made two of three free throws out of the break, then intercepted a pass on the Broncos’ subsequent possession and made a layup on the other end.
Cowan’s four straight points were the start of an 11-point run for the Terps, who added on that margin to take a 42-23 lead at halftime. Sophomore Aaron Wiggins tied with Cowan for the team lead with nine points as nine Terps scored in the first 20 minutes. Eight of Maryland’s 15 first-half baskets were assisted on, as were 15 of 27 overall.
Cowan and freshman Makhi Mitchell replaced Ricky Lindo Jr. and Eric Ayala to open the second half. But Mitchell wasn’t the game’s star freshman, with fellow forward Donta Scott scoring 10 points with a pair of 3-pointers, an area Maryland struggled at in the exhibition, making only six of its 19 tries from deep. Scott joined Cowan, Ayala and Jalen Smith as Terps in double figures, while he and the Mitchell twins, Makhi and Makhel, combined for 17 points as a class.
That was a total Cowan nearly matched by himself. Despite coming off the bench, the senior led Maryland with 16 points, making all but one of his six shot attempts.
Smith turns around slow start
The first points of the exhibition came from Smith, a Baltimore native and Mount Saint Joseph product, a dunk providing the first points of his sophomore year.
But it also marked his only basket and points of the first half, as he committed two fouls while playing less than 11 minutes.
Smith, though, was much improved in the second half. He scored the Terps’ first six points out of halftime, making three free throws in the first 67 seconds of the second half. A fourth make from the stripe preceded a layup that built the Terps’ lead to 22.
Layman of the hour
With its top-10 preseason ranking, this year’s Maryland team has drawn comparisons to the 2015-16 group, which began the year ranked third and reached the Sweet 16.
One stalwart of that team was in attendance at Thursday’s exhibition. Jake Layman, in the area because his Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Washington Wizards on Saturday, was recognized on the court during the first half. Afterward, he took pictures with fans in the stands.
Layman started all 36 games during that 2015-16 season, averaging 11.6 points and 5.3 rebounds as a senior. Through four games this year, he’s played 24.3 minutes per game with a scoring average of 8.5 for 3-1 Minnesota.