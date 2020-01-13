A week that featured a home highlight and a road letdown prompted the Maryland men’s basketball team to drop in the Associated Press rankings for the fifth time in six weeks.
The Terps were No. 17 in the latest AP poll, released Monday. The five-spot drop leaves Maryland with its lowest ranking of the season, having reached as high as third in early December.
A 67-55 victory over then-No. 11 Ohio State on Tuesday at the Xfinity Center positioned the Terps for a climb up the rankings, but a 67-49 loss Friday at Iowa snapped their three-game winning streak.
Michigan State, which had an eight-game winning streak snapped Sunday at Purdue, is the highest-ranked Big Ten team at No. 15. Michigan remains 19th, while Ohio State, which also lost to Indiana on Saturday, dropped 10 spots to No. 21. At No. 24, Illinois is ranked for the first time since 2014.
Iowa, Indiana, Penn State, Wisconsin and Purdue all received votes. Maryland faces the latter two this week, visiting the Badgers at 9 p.m. Tuesday before hosting the Boilermakers at 2 p.m. Saturday.