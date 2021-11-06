WATCH: Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa shoved by Penn State player on sideline

Things got chippy in the second half of Maryland football’s game against Penn State on Saturday in College Park.
With the Terps facing a first-and-10 on the Nittany Lions’ 36-yard line trailing 7-6 early in the second half, quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa escaped the pocket, rolled right and threw an incomplete pass down the sideline as he sprinted out of bounds. While trying to slow down, Tagovailoa was shoved the ground by Penn State reserve defensive tackle Fred Hansard. Safety Keaton Ellis then came over and tried to help Tagovailoa up.
There was no flag on the play.
The junior quarterback, the brother of former Alabama star and current Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, was slow to get up and was forced to sit out one play in favor of backup Reece Udinski, who threw an incomplete pass. Tagovailoa returned and threw an incomplete pass on third-and-10, and Maryland punted with 12:34 remaining in the third quarter.
Hansard was initially identified on the Fox Sports 1 broadcast as Penn State starting left tackle Rasheed Walker, who also wears No. 53. The redshirt senior defensive tackle remained in the game.
