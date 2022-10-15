Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa carted off field with apparent leg injury in 38-33 win over Indiana

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa looks to throw during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (Darron Cummings/AP)

With Maryland football trailing by three in the fourth quarter Saturday against Indiana, the Terps’ season might have changed in an instant.

Facing first-and-10 from the Terps’ 47-yard line with 12:09 left to play, redshirt junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa dropped back and connected with wide receiver Jacob Copeland for an 11-yard gain. Just after he released the ball, an Indiana defensive lineman fell into Tagovailoa’s right leg, and the quarterback immediately fell to the ground. He grabbed his right knee in obvious pain before being attended to by trainers and carted off the field.

#EwaBeach native Taulia Tagovailoa is carted off the field in the 4th qtr of Maryland's game vs Indiana. Looks like he takes a helmet to the knee that makes it bend awkwardly. No updated yet. Terrible to see. #CFBHawaii pic.twitter.com/YClyypIYD4 — Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) October 15, 2022

With their backs against the wall with redshirt freshman quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. under center, the Terps relied on their running game to pull out a 38-33 victory at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.

Edwards didn’t complete any of his three passes, but the Wake Forest used his legs to get the offense back on track. On third-and-2 from Indiana’s 34 with 8:05 to play, he ran up the middle for a 31-yard gain, setting up a 6-yard touchdown run by redshirt freshman running back Roman Hemby (17 carries for 107 yards) that gave the Terps a 31-27 lead with 5:35 left.

After defensive lineman Mosiah Nasili-Kite recovered a fumble by Indiana wide receiver Andison Coby at Maryland’s 42 with 5:02 to go, Hemby ran 46 yards to the Hoosiers’ 15. Indiana was forced to burn its three timeouts before Edwards (five carries for 53 yards) extended Maryland’s lead to 38-27 with a 3-yard keeper with 2:11 to play.

The Hoosiers, however, didn’t quit. Quarterback Connor Bazelak (29-for-42 for 292 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions) quickly moved Indiana down the field with the help of a 25-yard completion to Emery Simmons and a 24-yard pass to Cam Camper that were both deflected by Terps defenders before being caught. Bazelak threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to tight end Aaron Steinfeldt, but the Hoosiers couldn’t convert the 2-point conversion nor recover the onside kick, and the Terps ran out the clock to secure the victory.

Maryland moved to 5-2 for the first time since 2016 and is 2-2 in conference play heading a homecoming matchup against Northwestern, but the primary concern lies with the health of their star quarterback.

Coach Mike Locksley said he will know more about the extent of Tagovailoa’s injury after an MRI, but noted that Tagovailoa was in the locker room celebrating with the team after the win. Locksley said it was a “lower leg” injury.

Tagovailoa has been among the best quarterbacks in the country since transferring to Maryland from Alabama in 2020 to reunite with Locksley. He set single-season program records for passing yards (3,860) and touchdown passes (26) in 2021, leading the Terps to their first bowl victory since 2010 and first winning season since 2016. This season, he ranks 16th nationally and third in the Big Ten Conference with 288.5 passing yards per game while throwing 11 touchdown passes to just five interceptions.

Against Indiana, Tagovailoa completed 25 of 39 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for a 3-yard score in the first quarter.

Maryland entered the game already dealing with a depleted roster. Starting cornerback Jakorian Bennett (injury) and starting left tackle Jaelyn Duncan (personal reasons) both missed the game, while linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II and defensive backs Gavin Gibson and Glendon Miller did not travel with the team. Standout freshman linebacker Jaishawn Barham also went down late in the game, but Locksley said he suffered a stinger and will be OK.

This story will be updated.

Homecoming

NORTHWESTERN@MARYLAND

Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: 105.7 FM