Maryland men’s basketball’s high-powered offense comes to a screeching halt and other takeaways from loss to Clemson

“I thought Donta played with a lot more toughness in the second half,” Turgeon said. “I think he got a little tired there, he had to play a lot of minutes. We had to play hard, we were pressing and doing different things. He’s been arguably our best player the last two games so we have to do a better job. We didn’t post him tonight as much as we do. We were out of sync all night. We were never really in sync offensively. We’ve got to figure it out before Monday.”