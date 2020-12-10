Maryland men’s basketball’s high-powered offense comes to a screeching halt and other takeaways from loss to Clemson

In Maryland men’s basketball’s first test of the season against a Power Five program, it came up short, struggling to maintain the offensive output from its first four games.
Here are three takeaways from Maryland’s 67-51 loss on Wednesday:
Nobody was able to take the lead on offense.
For the first time in the early season, Maryland looked like a team that missed Anthony Cowan Jr. and Jalen Smith. After a layup from senior guard Darryl Morsell (Mount Saint Joseph) 44 seconds into the game, Maryland’s only lead of the night, the Terps went almost five minutes before their next score. And points were hard to come by after that.
Maryland finished with 15 points at halftime, just the fourth time the program has been held to 17 points or fewer at halftime in the last decade. The Terps entered the game with six players averaging nine points but suddenly, nobody could break the scoring drought.
It was a combination of problems. Maryland missed open layups, jump shots and even free throws. Clemson, by far the best defensive team Maryland has faced, pressured the ball and denied passing lanes and the Terps couldn’t adjust.
Coach Mark Turgeon was blunt in his assessment of what ailed his team on offense.
“We were about as selfish as any one of my teams have ever played,” Turgeon said. “We weren’t moving the ball. We weren’t moving our bodies,” Turgeon added. “We were just standing watching the guy dribble. … It’s not a hard game. You’ve got to change sides with it, and we didn’t do that.”
The lack of ball movement and offensive identity has troubled Turgeon-led teams of the past but it has often been masked by the talents of an elite offensive scorer. To its credit, Maryland shot 52% from the field and the full-court trap helped in some aspects.
But the Terps need more from their best players as they face tougher competition in the Big Ten Conference. Morsell and junior guard Aaron Wiggins both shot 2-for-10 from the field, while junior guard Eric Ayala shot 3-for-7.
“Once we started moving the ball, we were much harder to guard,” Turgeon said. “We got 52% in the second half against a really, really good defensive team, a team that’s really well-coached. We’ve got to do it for 40 minutes. We’ve got to do share the ball better, move our bodies better going forward.”
Donta Scott is earning an even larger offensive role
The sole spark on offense came from sophomore forward Donta Scott. After trailing by as much as 25 in the first half, Maryland cut Clemson’s lead to 12 in the second half and Scott was the driving force.
During a 17-4 run over eight minutes, Scott scored eight of his team-high 11 points, including two 3-pointers.
His performance continued a strong start to the season in which he has showcased his offensive growth, whether it be in the starting lineup or coming off the bench.
After averaging 5.9 points as a freshman, Scott is averaging 11.6 points as a sophomore and has set his career-high in points twice in just five games. At 6-foot-7, he plays bigger and can post up but still hit 3s (61.5% this season), drive to the basket and even hit an occasional faceup jumper.
Morsell, Ayala and Wiggins all struggled Wednesday night, so Scott’s aggressiveness was one of the few positives.
“I thought Donta played with a lot more toughness in the second half,” Turgeon said. “I think he got a little tired there, he had to play a lot of minutes. We had to play hard, we were pressing and doing different things. He’s been arguably our best player the last two games so we have to do a better job. We didn’t post him tonight as much as we do. We were out of sync all night. We were never really in sync offensively. We’ve got to figure it out before Monday.”
Maryland’s schedule doesn’t ease and it’s probably for the best
The one caveat that came with Maryland’s strong 4-0 start was that each win was a blowout victory against mid-major competition. Turgeon seemed to invite his team’s close second half with Mount St. Mary’s before pulling away, offering a rare moment of adversity during the team’s first two weeks.
But Wednesday’s loss to Clemson was a reminder of why the Terps were picked so low in preseason polls and how much work they have to do.
With the bulk of Maryland’s nonconference schedule finished — the Terps have a home game against La Salle on Dec. 22 — it heads into its 20-game Big Ten Conference slate. And once again, the Big Ten looks like it is the best conference in the nation. Six teams are currently ranked in the AP Top 25 poll and the Terps will take on one of those teams on Monday night when they host No. 21 Rutgers. Two weeks later, Maryland plays at No. 13 Wisconsin.
Ayala said the team could view Wednesday’s loss to Clemson as a “learning experience,” noting that the team “breezed through” lesser competition in its first four games.
Morsell, the team’s most experienced leader and knowing the tough road that lies ahead, smiled when asked if the team could respond from an early loss.
“What else can we really do?” Morsell said. “Who’s our next game, Rutgers? Yeah, we play Rutgers next. We’ve got to respond. We’ll go back, look at the film, see what we can improve on. Big Ten play coming up, we’ve definitely got to get ready for that, and I think this game kind of opened our eyes to it.”
Big Ten opener
NO. 21 RUTGERS@MARYLAND
Monday, 6 p.m.
Latest Terps
TV: BTN Radio: 105.7 FM, 1300 AM