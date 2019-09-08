3 takeaways from Maryland’s 63-20 win over No. 21 Syracuse

“We just throw it up on the wall and hope it stick, man, — ‘you go out there and you go out there’," Locksley said with more than a hint of sarcasm. "Of course it’s scripted, it’s organized. We’ve got things that we want to get accomplished in how we gameplan. I learned from [former Maryland coach] Ralph Friedgen, you put your best players on the field. We had all three of our tailbacks on the field in different formations.