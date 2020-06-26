Maryland says no student-athletes tested positive for coronavirus in initial screening process

No Maryland student-athletes have tested positive for the coronavirus in its initial on-campus screening, the university announced Friday.
According to a news release, 105 student-athletes have been tested for COVID-19, the disease that causes the coronavirus.
“Throughout this phase, we expect there will be some positive test results and have planned accordingly,” the release said, “through the implementation of State and county public health officials and university guidelines for education, contract train, and self-isolation.”
The university on June 5 released its plan for a “gradual, phased approach for the safe return of student-athletes.” Football players were permitted to return to campus on June 8 for pre-participation medical screenings and outside, voluntary workouts were allowed to begin June 15.
As part of the health protocols outlined by the school, student-athletes must self-report to be symptom-free for 14 days before returning and have had no known contacts with any positive COVID-19 case. They also must undergo daily wellness checks before entering athletic facilities, which include completion of a symptom questionnaire and temperature check.
Athletes and staff members are required to wear face coverings during workouts and physical distancing is enforced, according to the university’s protocols.
Several college football teams have seen coronavirus outbreaks among their student-athletes and staff, forcing one to even shutter workouts.
LSU, Clemson and Alabama are among several programs that have had athletes test positive for the coronavirus upon returning for workouts.
Kansas State last Saturday suspended football workouts for 14 days after about a dozen players tested positive for the coronavirus.