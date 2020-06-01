Maryland adds three-star St. Frances defensive end Terrance Butler to 2021 recruiting class

Three-star St. Frances defensive end Terrance Butler announced his commitment to Maryland on Monday, adding yet another local recruit to the Terps’ defensive line.
Butler, listed at 6 feet 3, 220 pounds, is the 52nd-ranked weak-side defensive end in the Class of 2021 and the 25th-ranked player in Maryland, per the 247 Sports Composite rankings. ESPN’s football recruiting database has Butler ranked as the 23rd-best player in the state and the No. 78 player at his position.
The rising senior played for a St. Frances team that put together an 11-1 record, finishing with the No. 3 national ranking from MaxPreps in 2019. Before committing to Maryland, Butler also had Florida International, Tennessee, Michigan State, Syracuse and Minnesota in his top six schools.
Maryland’s 2021 class includes two other St. Frances players — defensive end ZionAngelo Shockley and tight end Joseph Bearns. Other Baltimore-area commits include McDonogh cornerback Dante Trader Jr. and Archbishop Spalding athlete Jayon Venerable. Four-star Charles Herbert Flowers defensive tackle Tommy Akingbesote committed to the Terps last week.
Thirteen of Maryland’s 16 recruits in the 2021 class come from the Baltimore-Washington metropolitan area, and each of the top five play on the defensive line. The Terps currently have the 12th-ranked 2021 recruiting class, per 247 Sports.