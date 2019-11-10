The first quarter ended with the Terps down 18-15, having been outrebounded 11-4 while committing six fouls to South Carolina’s one. After neither team scored in the second quarter’s first two minutes, the Gamecocks used the period to take a 34-24 lead into halftime while Maryland went nearly four minutes without a made basket. Ashley Owusu and Charles were the only Terps with more than five first-half points and ended the game as the team’s leading scorers, with 17 and 11, respectively.