Back in Top 25, Maryland softball hopes strong start is just the beginning: ‘We’re growing as a program’

COLLEGE PARK — Amelia Lech exudes confidence.

The Maryland sophomore catcher enjoys intimidating her opponents, whether it’s by staring into the opposing team’s dugout midgame or walking around the batter’s box before plate appearances as if she were a predator circling its prey. She’s able to do it because of the belief she has in herself and her teammates. And after an 8-1 start to the season, confidence is becoming contagious in College Park.

Lech stepped to the plate in the Terps’ Feb. 12 matchup against Oklahoma State at the Puerto Vallarta College Classic in Mexico in a tie game. Eyeing the Cowboys pitcher before the at-bat, she gave her opponent a glimpse of what was to come.

“I looked at the pitcher right before the at-bat,” Lech said, “and I said ‘I got you.’”

The tie game quickly turned into a four-run Maryland advantage. Lech clubbed a grand slam over the center field wall, providing enough offense to carry the Terps over then-No. 3 Oklahoma State. It marked the program’s first win over a top-three team in six seasons.

Maryland finished the tournament with a 4-1 record, adding wins over then-No. 22 Oregon, BYU and North Dakota State, all postseason regulars, and proved its staying power with a four-game sweep of Virginia and North Carolina in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge over the weekend. The hot start has coach Mark Montgomery’s Terps ranked No. 21 in the country by D1Softball, their highest in the poll since 1999.

The University of Maryland softball team celebrates sophomore catcher Amelia Lech's grand slam in the second inning of a game against Oklahoma State in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on Feb. 12. (Mackenzie Miles/Mackenzie Miles/Maryland Terrapins)

“We feel like we’re growing as a program,” the coach said.

Equipped with a blend of experienced hitters and standout freshmen on offense to go along with two senior starting pitchers, Montgomery might have one of the best rosters of his 23-year tenure. The Terps went 29-23 last year, a 10-game improvement from their 19-25 mark in 2021.

The team’s development is noticeable, and it starts with a level of confidence that didn’t exist before. The Terps flew to Mexico assured they could leave with valuable wins. After the opening game, that belief found new heights.

Maryland jumped on Oregon, needing only two innings to establish a 6-0 lead. The outburst allowed the Terps to relax and play the remainder of the game without too much pressure.

Senior pitcher Courtney Wyche kept the Ducks from closing the gap until the late innings. With the tying run at the plate in the top of the sixth, Montgomery swapped Wyche for a freshman reliever to get out of the jam.

Keira Bucher induced an inning-ending groundout in the sixth and added a clean seventh to seal the 7-3 win. Her first career appearance was one of the biggest she’ll likely have all season.

“Sometimes you’re the bug and sometimes you’re the windshield,” Montgomery said. “Fortunately in that game, we were the windshield.”

Freshman shortstop Gracelyn Solarz, center, a South River graduate, celebrates with teammates after Maryland beat Oklahoma State, 11-6, in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on Feb. 12. (Mackenzie Miles/Mackenzie Miles/Maryland Terrapins)

The victory propelled Maryland to a 10-2 beatdown of BYU the next day. After stumbling in a 2-1 loss to Cal Baptist — a defeat Montgomery chalked up to defensive miscues — the Terps entered the matchup with Oklahoma State knowing they could compete with one of the nation’s top teams.

Maryland won after clawing back from an early deficit and fighting off several comeback bids. When the Cowboys cut the Terps’ four-run lead in half in the fourth inning, Mackense Greico (Aberdeen) hit a two-run single in the fifth. When Oklahoma State got two back on a fifth-inning home run, the fifth-year senior added another two-run base hit.

A win over North Dakota State completed the 4-1 weekend. The team arrived back in College Park in uncharted territory; they were ranked for the first time since 2008 and beginning to put the rest of the country on notice.

“We’ve grown as a team,” Montgomery said. “The [returning players] are better. They’ve learned, they’ve been through challenges, they’ve trained. Every year they are not satisfied with who they were the year before.”

The success stems from committing to a philosophy and not steering away from it, Montgomery said. Manufacturing runs through a small-ball approach while still being able to hit for power when needed is how he wants to win games.

That strategy has been on display through two weeks of the season. Lech’s grand slam was the Terps’ only home run of the opening weekend while every run outside of those four came from base hits, sacrifices and bases-loaded walks.

Sophomore catcher Amelia Lech, right, celebrates with teammates after Maryland beat Oklahoma State, 11-6, in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on Feb. 12. Lech hit a grand slam in the signature victory. (Mackenzie Miles/Mackenzie Miles/Maryland Terrapins)

“We talk a lot about having that ‘pass the bat’ mentality,” said senior infielder Taylor Liguori, a Hammond graduate who was a four-time first-team All-Howard County selection and the 2019 Howard County Player of the Year. “You have trust and confidence in the person behind you.”

Stringing together hits produced several big innings, like Maryland’s seven-run third against BYU and five-run first versus Oregon. It happened again in Sunday’s comeback victory over the Tarheels when Jaeda McFarland and Michaela Jones doubled and Greico singled to reclaim a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Those are the explosions Montgomery knows can happen when his lineup is in sync.

“I’ve never been on a team that’s worked this hard to work together,” Lech said. “Everything that we’re doing is because of our chemistry that we have with each other.”

The experienced roster with a bevy of returners provides Montgomery and younger players alike stability and guidance when the team inevitably faces tough stretches. Maryland is riding a tall high after one of its best starts in program history, but the deep valleys of a season are what the coach wants to avoid.

It’ll happen by sticking to his process.

“We do not want to ride a roller coaster,” Montgomery said. “They’re fun and they’re fast but the ups and downs will kill you. I don’t think you do that if you just stay focused on doing what you do.”

Baylor Tournament

At Waco, Texas

No. 21 Maryland vs. Texas A&M Commerce

Friday, 12:30 p.m.

No. 21 Maryland vs. Baylor

Friday, 5:30 p.m.

No. 21 Maryland vs. Minnesota

Saturday, 10 a.m.