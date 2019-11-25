The defending national champion Maryland men’s soccer team fell, 3-0, to host and No. 4 seed Wake Forest on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
Wake Forest scored off a corner kick in the 26th minute when Bruno Lapa put away a rebound off an initial shot by Joey DeZart. It was the first goal Maryland had allowed in an NCAA tournament game since 2016.
Machop Chol extended the lead to 2-0 in the 50th minute, and Kyle Holcomb added a goal in the 89th minute for the Demon Deacons, who will host No. 13 seed Michigan on Dec. 1 at 5 p.m.
The Terps entered Sunday’s game with 11 shutouts, tied for third most in the country. Maryland’s back four of Ben Di Rosa, Matt Di Rosa, Johannes Bergmann and Brett St. Martin has stayed largely unchanged this season, and freshman goalkeeper Niklas Neumann was ninth overall and second in the country in save percentage (.822) and had eight clean sheets, the most of any freshman in the country.