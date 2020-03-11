Maryland’s Jalen Smith named Sporting News All-American

Maryland sophomore forward Jalen Smith on Wednesday was named a third-team All-American by Sporting News.
The honor comes two days after Smith was named First Team All-Big Ten by conference coaches and media, as well as All-Defensive Big Ten.
Smith, a Mount Saint Joseph product, is averaging 15.5 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Terps, who on Sunday clinched a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. He has recorded 21 double doubles, including 13 in his past 14 games.
Smith is a top-five finalist for the Karl Malone Award, given to the nation’s top power forward and a top-10 semifinalist fr the Naismith Trophy, given to the nation’s top player.