Maryland’s Jalen Smith named top-10 finalist for Naismith Award

Daniel Oyefusi
By
Baltimore Sun
Mar 05, 2020 10:41 AM

Maryland sophomore forward Jalen Smith is one of 10 finalists for the 2020 Citizen Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year Trophy, given to the top player in college basketball.

Entering Sunday’s regular-season finale against No. 25 Michigan at home, Smith is averaging 15.4 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks. Smith, a Mount Saint Joseph graduate, has recorded 20 double doubles this season, which is tied for third in the nation.

The winner of the Naismith Award will be announced April 5.

Smith is joined on the semifinalists list by Udoka Azubuike (Kansas), Vernon Carey Jr. (Duke), Devon Dotson (Kansas), Malachi Flynn (San Diego State), Luka Garza (Iowa), Markus Howard (Marquette), Myles Powell (Seton Hall), Payton Pritchard (Oregon) and Obi Toppin (Dayton).

NO. 25 MICHIGAN@NO. 9 MARYLAND

Sunday, noon

TV: Chs. 45, 5 Radio: 105.7 FM, 980 AM

