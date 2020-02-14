Maryland’s Jalen Smith named to Naismith Award midseason watch list

Maryland sophomore forward Jalen Smith is one of 30 players named to the 2020 Citizen Naismith Trophy Men’s Player of the Year Watch List, given to the top player in college basketball.
Entering Saturday night’s nationally televised game against Michigan State in East Lansing, Smith is averaging 15.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks as Maryland (20-4, 19-3 Big Ten) sits atop the Big Ten. The Baltimore native also has seven straight double doubles and 15 total this season.
Earlier in the month, Smith was named to the Top 20 Watch List for the John R. Wooden Award, also given to the nation’s top player, as well as the Top 20 Watch List for the Karl Malone Award, given to the nation’s top power forward.
The winner of the Naismith Award will be announced April 5.