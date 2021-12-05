Angel Reese scores 18 points to lead No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball over Rutgers, 73-59, in Big Ten opener

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Angel Reese scored 18 points to lead No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball over Rutgers, 73-59, on Sunday in the Big Ten Conference opener for both teams.
Katie Benzan added 15 points, Chloe Bibby had 14 and Ashley Owusu 12 for Maryland (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten).
Shug Dickson scored 18 points for Rutgers (4-6, 0-1), which has lost five straight. Lasha Petree had 11 and Tyia Singleton and Osh Brown each had 10.
Brown’s layup midway through the fourth quarter brought Rutgers within 56-52, but the Terps scored the next seven points to stay in control.
Sayawni Lassiter responded with a straightaway 3-pointer for Rutgers, but Maryland managed the clock well in the final four minutes. The Terps began to methodically bring the ball up the court, forcing the Scarlet Knights into fouling.
Mimi Collins, Reese (St. Frances) and Benzan each made two free throws in the final 3:47.
The Terps led 38-23 at the end of a first half in which they never trailed. Bibby opened the game with a layup 13 seconds into the first quarter, and Maryland extended its lead to 26-16 on Reese’s layup two minutes into the second quarter.
Big picture
Maryland: The first of two regular-season matchups between the teams revealed the difference between an experienced group and an inexperienced one. Maryland entered the 2021-22 season by returning all five starters from last season’s team and 10 players overall. The Terps did not panic when Rutgers outscored them 21-14 in the third quarter and cut their lead to 52-44.
Rutgers: The 2021-22 Scarlet Knights are likely going to be a season-long work in progress. That is what happens when seven players transfer into the program and Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer extends a leave of absence because of COVID-19 precautions. So there will be growing pains as the current iteration of the Scarlet Knights learn how to play together. Such as Sunday, as Rutgers committed 19 turnovers.
PURDUE@NO. 8 MARYLAND
Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Streaming: BTN-Plus