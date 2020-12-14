No. 14 Maryland women’s basketball holds off Rutgers, 91-87, to win Big Ten opener

The No. 14 Maryland women’s basketball team pulled away from host Rutgers in the fourth quarter and hung on in the final seconds Monday to secure a 91-87 victory in its Big Ten Conference opener.
Mimi Collins scored 22 points to lead the Terps (4-1), who played for the first time since a 112-78 victory over Towson on Dec. 3. Maryland had games against Coppin State (Dec. 5) and Mount St. Mary’s (Dec. 8) canceled because of COVID-19 concerns within the in-state rivals’ programs.
In Maryland’s first game without star freshman Angel Reese (St. Frances), who will miss approximately 12 weeks after suffering a right foot fracture against Towson and undergoing surgery, the Terps had five players score in double digits against Rutgers (2-1): Collins, Diamond Miller (19 points), Ashley Owusu (15), Chloe Bibby (15) and Katie Benzan (12).
The Terps shot 42.6% from the field and stayed hot from long distance, shooting 42.3% (11-for-26) from 3-point range after setting a program and Big Ten record with 21 made 3′s against Towson.
With the game tied at 68 entering the fourth quarter, Maryland went on a 14-2 run to take an 82-70 lead, its biggest of the game, capped by a 3-pointer from Miller with 5:28 to play. The Scarlet Knights closed the gap to 86-82 with 2:06 left on a 3 by Arella Guirantes, but Ashley Owusu, the reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year, answered with a layup and a free throw to make it 89-82 with 18 seconds to go.
Guirantes (game-high 33 points) hit a jumper to cut the lead to 89-84 with eight seconds left. Benzan was called for a foul on the Terps’ next possession, sending Guirantes to the line. The redshirt senior missed the first attempt of a one-and-one, but Rutgers collected the rebound and Liz Martino hit a 3 to make it 89-87 with five seconds left. After a timeout, Channise Lewis (eight points) was fouled by Guirantes and hit both free throws to seal the victory.
JAMES MADISON@NO. 14 MARYLAND
Saturday, TBD
Video: Big Ten Network Plus