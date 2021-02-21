Maryland men’s basketball beats Rutgers, 68-59, for fourth straight win, bolstering NCAA tournament hopes

Maryland led by as many as 15 in the second half, but Rutgers responded with an 11-2 run to cut the Terps’ lead to six, 47-41, with 7:37 left in the game, prompting Turgeon to call a timeout. Maryland went on a 6-0 run to push its lead to 12, including four straight points by senior guard Darryl Morsell, who made an acrobatic layup and then ran the floor for a transition dunk after a steal by junior forward Jairus Hamilton.