Here’s what you need to know about the No. 9 Maryland men’s basketball team’s game vs. Rutgers on Tuesday:
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Rutgers Athletic Center, Piscataway, New Jersey
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: 105.7 FM, 980 AM
Records: Maryland (23-6, 13-5 Big Ten) vs. Rutgers (18-11, 9-9)
Line: Rutgers by 1½ (as of Tuesday morning)
What to watch
1. Which perimeter scorer steps up?
Each of Maryland’s top guards struggled in the team’s loss to Michigan State on Saturday. Senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. shot 6-for-15 in what has been a tough stretch for him on offense. Sophomore guards Eric Ayala and Aaron Wiggins didn’t provide much either, combining for seven points on 1-of-11 shooting.
Cowan’s teammates have continued to publicly support their senior leader, encouraging him to shoot his way out of his slump, but the Terps will need legitimate scoring contributions outside of sophomore forward Jalen Smith.
2. Does Maryland win the battle of the boards?
Maryland’s defense hasn’t been up to standards in the past week, with coach Mark Turgeon noting that rebounds have played a role in the team’s dropoff. The Terps struggled in important stretches against the Spartans to grab key defensive rebounds, which led to second-chance opportunities.
Maryland was outrebounded 25-20 on Saturday. Rutgers is the fourth-best rebounding team in the Big Ten, averaging 38.9 rebounds in conference play. The Terps are seventh in the conference, averaging 36.1 rebounds.
3. Can the Terps control the pace of the game?
Along with allowing multiple scoring opportunities in one possession, the Terps were often slow to get back in transition against the Spartans, leading to quick, easy points in the fastbreak. Michigan State outscored 13-10 on fastbreak points and pushed the pace throughout the night.
After the team’s practice on Monday, Smith said the team prioritized remaining alert on defense and running back after a missed shot.
“We just weren’t flying around as we normally did,” Smith said. “That’s one of our main principles, is to fly around and pick up a man. Even in transition, if you don’t have a man, find a man. And just making sure that we box out and get the defensive rebound and don’t allow any second attempts.”