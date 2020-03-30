Maryland men’s basketball forward Ricky Lindo Jr. enters name into transfer portal

Maryland men’s basketball sophomore forward Ricky Lindo Jr. has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, the team announced Monday.
Lindo, a former three-star recruit, played in 29 games and made two starts this past season as Maryland won a share of the Big Ten regular-season title for the first time since joining the conference in 2014. He averaged 1.7 points and 1.9 rebounds in 7.1 minutes per game while shooting 19-for-29 (.655) from the field.
“I can’t thank Ricky enough for his commitment over the past two seasons and for helping our team win the Big Ten Championship this year,” coach Mark Turgeon said in a joint statement. “Ricky was a great teammate and did everything I ever asked of him. He’s a fantastic person and I wish him and his family all the best moving forward.”
Lindo played in all 34 games as a reserve in 2018-19, averaging 3.5 rebounds and 12.3 minutes per game.
“I want to thank the University of Maryland and Coach Turgeon for everything over the last two years,” Lindo said. “I had a chance to be a part of some amazing moments that I will never forget, including winning a conference title. I’m appreciative of my coaches and teammates for all their support. After much discussion with my family, I have decided it is best to seek a new opportunity as I continue my college career.”
The NCAA transfer portal was introduced in the fall of 2018 to allow players to make it known of their intention to transfer and for college coaches to see which players might be available to sign national letters of intent.
Lindo’s departure leaves Maryland thin in the frontcourt, especially if sophomore Jalen Smith decides to leave early and enter the NBA draft. Chol Marial, Joshua Tomaic and Donta Scott will return, but only Scott received significant minutes in 2019-20, averaging 5.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.
Guard Anthony Cowan Jr. was the lone senior on scholarship this past season. Turgeon currently has two scholarship players expected to come to his program in guards Aquan Smart and Marcus Dockery.