Five players to watch in Maryland’s Red-White spring football game

With a choppy season that included team-wide coronavirus outbreaks, the year wasn’t conducive for success for a first-time starter at quarterback. Locksley’s hope is that between the continuity of Tagovailoa and returning players, as well as a season that shouldn’t be upended by the virus, Tagovailoa will be more confident and take a positive step in his development. Tagovailoa also has familiarity with new offensive coordinator Dan Enos, who served as quarterbacks coach when Tagovailoa and Locksley were at Alabama. Maryland’s scheme won’t be much different under Enos, but the terminology has been shortened to allow for better recall on the field.