In NCAA tournament opener, No. 3 seed Maryland women handle No. 14 seed Radford, 73-51

The shot was pure and the acknowledgment was quick, delivered with a smile. As Taylor Mikesell backpedaled after a no-doubt-about-it 3-pointer late in the third quarter Saturday, Maryland women’s basketball coach Brenda Frese pointed at her star freshman guard, a grin as wide as the Terps’ lead over Radford.

The Big South champions had found their way to College Park for the first round of the NCAA tournament with defense, holding opponents under 55 points per game, 11th best in the country. But now there were still 11-plus minutes left in the game, and the third-seeded Terps had already cleared that threshold.

Maryland’s 73-51 win over the 14th-seeded Highlanders was by no means a shooting demonstration at Xfinity Center. But it was a reassuring return to the court nearly two weeks after the Terps’ Big Ten tournament final loss to Iowa cost the team its chance to secure a No. 2 seed.

Maryland, which improved to 16-0 under Frese in first-round games, will face the winner of Saturday’s first-round game between No. 6 seed UCLA and No. 11 seed Tennessee.

Mikesell led the Terps (29-4) with 16 points, while junior wing Kaila Charles (14 points), junior forward Stephanie Jones (12 points) and freshman forward Shakira Austin (11 points) also finished in double figures. As a team, the Terps shot 47 percent — well over the Radford defense’s average of 33.9 percent — and held the Highlanders to 29.7 percent from the field.

Maryland distanced itself with a 25-15 third quarter, but it was clear in the first quarter which program was making its first NCAA tournament appearance since 1996. The hosts led 16-2 midway through the first quarter, taking care of the ball and selflessly sharing it.

The Terps assisted on their first 11 field goals, but their frequency dwindled after a torrid first quarter. A 3-pointer by Radford’s Destinee Walker trimmed the deficit to 24-20 five minutes before halftime.

The Terps, already up earlier than normal for an 11 a.m. tipoff, considered it a second wake-up call. A nine-point run gave Maryland a comfortable 33-20 lead entering halftime.

Walker finished with a game-high 15 points for Radford (26-7).

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer