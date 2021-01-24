Maryland football adds VMI transfer quarterback Reece Udinski

The Maryland football team has added some much needed depth at quarterback.
Reece Udinski, a graduate transfer from Virginia Military Institute, announced his commitment to Maryland on Sunday.
“After some great conversations with Coach [Mike] Locksley and Coach [Dan] Enos, I have accepted an offer and am 100% committed to the University of Maryland!” he wrote on Twitter.
The 6-foot-4, 224-pound Udinski was named the Southern Conference Preseason Offensive Player of the Year for the Football Championship Subdivision Keydets after passing for 3,276 yards with 19 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2019. He began the season with an FCS-record 368 consecutive passes without an interception and finished with a 64% completion rate.
The North Wales, Pennsylvania, native will play an eight-game season for VMI during the spring — beginning Feb. 20 at Chattanooga — before graduating in May. He’ll have one year of eligibility for the Terps.
At North Penn, Udinski became the second player in Pennsylvania high school history to throw for more than 4,000 yards in a single season. As a senior, he led the Knights to a 6A District 1 title and 14-1 record.
Terps backup quarterback Lance LeGendre recently announced that he will transfer to Louisiana-Lafayette, leaving starter Tua Tagovaolia and former walk-on Eric Najarian as the only quarterbacks on the roster. LeGendre, a former four-star recruit, played in just six games in two seasons, passing for 98 yards with two interceptions and rushing for 93 yards.