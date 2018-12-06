Instant analysis: No. 23 Maryland loses an ugly one at Purdue, 62-60, in Big Ten road opener

Ever since Maryland beat Purdue at Mackey Arena in its first season in the Big Ten five seasons ago, the Terps have come up empty in this old-school building. In fact, Maryland has had trouble with the Boilermakers anywhere in their past five meetings.

That appeared to change Thursday night when the Terps got off to a hot start — hitting four of their first five 3-pointers — and by holding junior guard Carsen Edwards, the Big Ten’s leading scorer, scoreless for 12½ minutes.

Even so, No. 23 Maryland cooled off considerably, yet still had a chance to win or force overtime at the end. But junior guard Anthony Cowan Jr.’s 3-pointer with two seconds to go was blocked as the Boilermakers escaped with an ugly 62-60 victory.

Browse photos of the Maryland men's basketball team during the 2018-19 season.

The loss for Maryland (7-2, 1-1 Big Ten) in its conference road opener was its fifth straight to the Boilermakers, who broke a two-game losing streak and a stretch of three losses in four games. The Terps have lost to Purdue (6-3, 1-1) five times in seven Big Ten games.

Edwards led the Boilermakers with 20 points on 4-for-15 shooting, while Cowan led Maryland with 18 on 4-for-17 shooting. Sophomore guard Darryl Morsell (Mount Saint Joseph) finished with 12 points, while sophomore center Bruno Fernando had nine points and 13 rebounds.

Neither team shot well. Maryland was 20-for-57 from the field, including 9-for-27 on 3-pointers. Purdue was 20-for-50, making nine of its 26 3-pointers. The Terps committed 17 turnovers, one more than the Boilermakers.

INSTANT ANALYSIS: There’s winning ugly, and losing ugly. Both teams complied. Maryland didn’t take advantage of its size inside, and coach Mark Turgeon inexplicably took both of his big men, Fernando and Jalen Smith (Mount Saint Joseph) out of the game in the final minute of the first half despite neither being in foul trouble. The Terps saw a seven-point lead go down to four. Do the math.

CAPTION Terps coach Matt Canada speaks with reporters after the University of Maryland football team lost to Michigan State University Saturday afternoon, 24-3. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) Terps coach Matt Canada speaks with reporters after the University of Maryland football team lost to Michigan State University Saturday afternoon, 24-3. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION The Maryland men's and women's basketball teams celebrate the start of the season with Maryland Madness at Xfinity Center in College Park on Friday night. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun) The Maryland men's and women's basketball teams celebrate the start of the season with Maryland Madness at Xfinity Center in College Park on Friday night. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

don.markus@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sportsprof56