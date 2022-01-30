Diamond Miller leads No. 17 Maryland women’s basketball past Penn State, 82-71

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA. — Diamond Miller led a balanced attack with 19 points, Chloe Bibby had her first double-double of the season and No. 17 Maryland women’s basketball defeated Penn State for the 12th straight time, 82-71, on Sunday.
Angel Reese (St. Frances) matched Bibby, who had 10 rebounds, with 16 points and Mimi Collins added 14 for the Terps (15-6, 7-3 Big Ten Conference), who won their third straight. They won the first meeting this season, 106-78.
All four of Maryland’s double-figure scorers made seven field goals, but second-leading scorer Ashley Owusu was held to a season-low two points. It is only the second time the junior was held to two points and the lowest output since her freshman season.
The Terps shot 47% compared with 59% for the Nittany Lions, but Maryland took 26 more shots with a 21-6 advantage in offensive rebounds while forcing 24 turnovers.
Shyanne Sellers dished out a career-high tying nine assists and came up with a career-best five steals, tied for the most by a Terp this season.
Makenna Marisa paced Penn State (9-11, 3-7), which lost its fourth straight, with 19 points. Kelly Jekot hit four 3-pointers and added 16 points and Leilani Kapinus scored 14 with seven rebounds.
Bibby scored seven points in a 13-0 run to close the first quarter for a 27-14 Maryland lead. Bibby had 11 points in the quarter and the Terps scored 15 points off nine turnovers. Miller’s three from the top of the key as time expired made it 48-29 at the half.
Penn State’s shooting helped cut the deficit to eight, but the Nittany Lions could get no closer.
NO. 17 MARYLAND@MICHIGAN STATE
Thursday, 6 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network