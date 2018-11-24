McSorley, Penn State run away from Maryland, 38-3, to close regular season

Maryland interim coach and offensive coordinator Matt Canada said immediately after last week’s wild overtime shootout loss to No. 10 Ohio State that the Terps would have no trouble getting ready to play No. 12 Penn State at Beaver Stadium.

Canada repeated the statement a few days later and his players seemed to have a little swagger at practice.

Unfortunately for the Terps, it didn’t appear that way Saturday on a rainy afternoon in Happy Valley.

Led by fifth-year senior quarterback Trace McSorley, the Nittany Lions handed Maryland its fourth straight defeat to close the season, 38-3. McSorley scored on two first-quarter touchdown runs and threw for one more early in the fourth quarter.

Maryland (5-7, 3-6 Big Ten) had nothing left in an emotional tank that had been slowly drained over the past six months — since the day offensive lineman Jordan McNair (McDonogh) suffered heatstroke at a May 29 conditioning test and died June 13.

The resilience of the Terps had been tested many times since the season began.

It started with a tearful celebration after beating then-No. 23 Texas at FedEx Field on Sept. 1 — with junior offensive lineman Ellis McKennie, a fellow McDonogh grad, waving a banner with McNair’s No. 79 adorning it.

It included two external reviews, the first looking into the circumstances that led to McNair’s death and the other into media allegations of a “toxic” football culture under DJ Durkin.

It reached something of an emotional climax with the tumultuous 36-hour period late last month when the third-year coach was reinstated by the University System of Maryland’s Board Regents Oct. 30, then fired the following day by university president Wallace Loh.

Before an uncharacteristically sparse crowd on senior day — the crowd was announced at 98,422, but appeared to be much smaller — Maryland’s fourth straight losing season ended with an all-too-familiar result: another defeat to the Nittany Lions, who are now 39-2-1 in this one-sided rivalry.

The defeat prevented the Terps from becoming bowl-eligible after being on the brink of it with a 63-33 win over Illinois on Oct. 27. Maryland then lost four straight to Michigan State (24-3), Indiana (34-32), Ohio State (52-51) and Penn State.

After gaining support in recent weeks despite the losses — especially for trying a 2-point conversion to win in overtime against the Buckeyes last Saturday — the 46-year-old Canada might have coached his last game for the Terps.

The victory for Penn State (9-3, 6-3) closed out McSorley’s career with yet another record — this one for completing his 694th pass, most in school history — but also might have been the last home appearance for coach James Franklin, who is rumored to be a candidate for Southern California head coach.

After rushing for 298 yards in last week’s overtime loss to the Buckeyes at Maryland Stadium — the second most in program history — redshirt freshman running back Anthony McFarland Jr. was held to 12 yards on six carries and didn’t get a carry in the second half after appearing to reinjure the shoulder he hurt last week.

A year after losing 66-3 to the Nittany Lions in College Park, things didn’t work out for the Terps from the start.

As happened often this season, the Terps won the coin toss. But instead of putting their offense on the field, as they almost always had done, they sent their defense out.

Not only did the Terps defer after winning the coin toss, they also deferred playing defense until their second possession.

The first two play from scrimmage were a 39 yards on a pass to redshirt freshman receiver KJ Hamler and a 35-yard run by junior running back Miles Sanders. McSorley finished the four-play, 74-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run.

After Maryland stopped the Nittany Lions on downs, the Terps appeared on the verge of tying the game when redshirt sophomore quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome found freshman receiver Brian Cobbs for a 48-yard gain on third-and-10 from the Terps’ 39.

But after getting a first down at the Penn State 13, Maryland’s offense stalled with a 3-yard loss on a first-down jet sweep and later a false start by fifth-year senior offensive tackle Derwin Gray on third-and-7 at the 10.

The Terps settled for a 26-yard field goal by freshman kicker Joseph Petrino.

As it turned out, that was as close as Maryland would get. On Penn State’s next possession, the Nittany Lions moved easily behind freshman running back Ricky Slade, who caught a 12-yard pass on first down and then had three runs totaling 20 yards.

Finally, after an 8-yard fake reverse run by backup quarterback Tommy Stevens to the Maryland 20, McSorley eluded the flailing grasp of two defenders and raced unscathed for his second touchdown of the game.

Trailing 17-3 at halftime, Maryland watched as graduate linebacker Trey Watson was ejected for the third time this season for a targeting call. One play after Watson departed, Slade scored on an 8-yard touchdown run.

The Nittany Lions added to their lead when McSorley hit freshman tight end Pat Freiermuth on a 5-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter. It marked the 21st game in McSorely’s celebrated career that he passed and ran for at least one touchdown.

Already Penn State’s winningest quarterback — Saturday was his 31st win — McSorley completed 12 of 22 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown, while rushing 11 times for 64 yards and two touchdowns before coming out with a little over nine minutes left.

The game ended with a brief handshake between Canada and Franklin, the two coaches running off to their respective locker rooms and their apparent uncertain futures as their teams headed in different directions.

