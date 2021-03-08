Maryland men’s basketball loses 16-point lead in 66-61 defeat to Penn State on Senior Day

Senior Day began promising for Maryland. A limited number of family members from both teams were in attendance for the first time at Xfinity Center this season. The Terps’ three seniors, Darryl Morsell (Mount Saint Joseph), Reese Mona and Galin Smith, were recognized before the game as part of the night’s festivities. Coach Mark Turgeon started the three seniors; it was the first start for Mona, who spent his first three seasons as a walk-on before being awarded a scholarship.