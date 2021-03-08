Maryland men’s basketball loses 16-point lead in 66-61 defeat to Penn State on Senior Day

COLLEGE PARK — A familiar sight spoiled Senior Day for the Maryland men’s basketball team.
The Terps led by as many as 16 points in the first half Sunday night but fell flat late as Penn State ended the game on a 15-6 run in a 66-61 loss at Xfinity Center.
Maryland (15-12, 9-11 Big Ten Conference) missed five of its final six shot attempts after missing its final seven in a late-game collapse to Northwestern last Wednesday night.
The Terps end the regular season on a two-game losing streak and will now play ninth-seeded Michigan State as the eighth seed in the Big Ten tournament as they look to solidify a spot in the NCAA tournament field. The Spartans are one of the hottest teams in the conference with three wins over top-10 teams in the past two weeks, including a 70-64 upset of No. 2 Michigan on Sunday.
Guard Seth Lundy scored 31 points, one shy of his career high, to lead Penn State (10-13, 7-12), including a jumper to give the Nittany Lions their first lead of the game with 1:23 left.
Senior Day began promising for Maryland. A limited number of family members from both teams were in attendance for the first time at Xfinity Center this season. The Terps’ three seniors, Darryl Morsell (Mount Saint Joseph), Reese Mona and Galin Smith, were recognized before the game as part of the night’s festivities. Coach Mark Turgeon started the three seniors; it was the first start for Mona, who spent his first three seasons as a walk-on before being awarded a scholarship.
For the third straight game, Maryland scored at least the first nine points of the game. The Terps scored 12 straight points to start; the Nittany Lions, who missed their first nine shot attempts, did not score until the 14:28 mark of the first half.
Maryland led 33-23 at halftime, shooting 55.6% from the field. Penn State shot 30% from the field in the half.
Penn State got to within three with 14:10 left in the game but Maryland responded with an 11-0 run, including consecutive 3s by sophomore forward Donta Scott, to take a 50-36 lead with 11:24 left.
A 11-0 run by the Nittany Lions got them within three again, 50-47, with 6:36 remaining before a corner 3-pointer by Jairus Hamilton broke a five-minute scoring drought for the Terps.
Penn State scored 12 straight points as it took the lead late and a Maryland team that had won five straight games to seemingly rid itself of early-season inconsistencies couldn’t find that form late.
Junior Aaron Wiggins recorded 15 points and 10 rebounds, his fifth double double of the season.
This story will be updated.
Big Ten tournament
MARYLAND VS. MICHIGAN STATE
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
Thursday, 11:30 a.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: 105.7 FM, 1300 AM