No. 10 Maryland women’s lacrosse leans on defense to ignite offense in 14-9 win over Ohio State

“We started to just kind of settle down,” Reese said. “We got our slides where we needed to be, and we played more disciplined, and we ended up getting a few shot-clock violations. We caused a lot of turnovers today in that period of time. As we look to put these pieces together, we need to capitalize on that on the offensive end when we get the turnover. Defensively, I just felt like we were much more disciplined, we were more organized, we were more checked in through the second half and real confident in ourselves and each other.”