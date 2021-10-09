Maryland football gets blown out again in 66-17 loss to No. 7 Ohio State

Stroud took advantage of Maryland’s man coverage again late in the first, throwing a short pass to Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, who broke loose for a 30-yard gain. Henderson followed by powering into the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 11. Henderson finished with 102 yards on the ground — most of it coming in the second half — and two touchdowns to go with 67 receiving yards.