The Maryland football team failed to convert a 2-point conversion that would have given it an upset win in overtime over Ohio State last season.
One year later, the Terps failed to convert much of anything — and the Buckeyes almost everything. Overtime was a fond memory.
No. 1 Ohio State (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) scored on its first six possessions to take a 42-0 halftime lead Saturday and rolled to a 73-14 victory over Maryland before an announced 101,022 in Ohio Stadium.
It was the most points the Terps allowed in a game since losing 76-0 to Navy in 1913.
The Terps (3-7, 1-6) lost their fifth consecutive game and seventh among their past eight. They were outgained by nearly 300 yards in the first half, and quarterbacks Josh Jackson and Tyrrell Pigrome were sacked seven times despite the Buckeyes playing without star defensive end Chase Young, the Football Bowl Subdivision leader in sacks, who was held out of the game amid concerns that he violated NCAA rules by taking a loan last year from someone he describes as a “family friend.”
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, a Heisman Trophy candidate, ran and passed for 228 total yards and scored four touchdowns and did not play in the second half. Master Teague III led all rushers with 111 yards in relief of J.K. Dobbins, who had 90 yards and two touchdowns before he, too, sat out the second half as Buckeyes coach Ryan Day called off the dogs and used mostly reserves.
Maryland, which trailed 52-0 midway through the third quarter, scored on a 26-yard pass from Jackson to Dontay Demus Jr. later in the quarter and on a 12-yard run by Tayon Fleet-Davis with 9:39 left in the game.
After Maryland went three-and-out on the game’s opening possession, Ohio State needed less than two minutes to cover 47 yards for its first touchdown, a 12-yard pass from Fields to Binjamen Victor.
After forcing another three-and-out, the Buckeyes overcame two false-start penalties by receivers to go 71 yards in 11 plays for a 14-0 lead. Fields had completions of 23 and 33 yards in second-and-long situations and capped the drive with a four-yard keeper for the touchdown.
Ohio State reclaimed possession immediately when Blake Haubeil pooched the ensuing kickoff and Chris Olave recovered at the Terps’ 42-yard line. The kick likely was payback for Maryland pooching the kickoff after scoring on its first possession against Ohio State last season in College Park.
Undeterred by a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct after the kickoff recovery, the Buckeyes scored again on a 4-yard pass from Fields to K.J. Hill with 2:09 left in the quarter.
It was more of the same after that as Fields passed for a third touchdown and Dobbins ran for two more in the second quarter.
The half ended with Ohio State having twice as many plays (50-25) as Maryland and outgaining the Terps 363-66. Terps coach Mike Locksley switched to Pigrome at quarterback early in the second quarter and he passed for 29 yards on his first two plays, but the Terps were unable to sustain offense.
Maryland’s first stop on defense came on the first possession of the second half, when linebacker Keandre Jones, who transferred from Ohio State in the spring, sacked backup quarterback Chris Chugunov, causing a fumble that was recovered by Terps linebacker Ayinde Eley.
Ohio State’s Young, a junior from Hyattsville who attended DeMatha Catholic, was suspended indefinitely Friday by the university while it investigates a “possible NCAA issue” involving him.
Young posted on his Twitter account that he had accepted “a loan from a family friend” in 2018 that he has repaid. The amount of the loan was not disclosed, nor was the “friend” identified.
Young had 13½ sacks through eight games and could be the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft next spring if he leaves Ohio State early.
