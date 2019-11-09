The Terps (3-7, 1-6) lost their fifth consecutive game and seventh among their past eight. They were outgained by nearly 300 yards in the first half, and quarterbacks Josh Jackson and Tyrrell Pigrome were sacked seven times despite the Buckeyes playing without star defensive end Chase Young, the Football Bowl Subdivision leader in sacks, who was held out of the game amid concerns that he violated NCAA rules by taking a loan last year from someone he describes as a “family friend.”