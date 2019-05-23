Maryland-Ohio State Big Ten baseball tournament game suspended by weather, will resume Friday

The Maryland baseball team’s Big Ten tournament game against Ohio State in Omaha, Neb., on Thursday night was suspended because of severe weather and will resume at 11 a.m. Friday.

Play was suspended in the bottom of the eighth with Ohio State leading 3-2 because of lightning in the area. The Terps had a man on second with one out. The start of the game was also delayed 95 minutes because of a thunderstorm.

The Buckeyes took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Zach Dezenzo. Ohio State then loaded the bases with two outs, but right-hander Mark DiLuia got a strikeout to escape the jam.

Baltimore native Maxwell Costes (Gilman) hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning to tie the game at 2. It was his second homer in as many games after the Big Ten Freshman of the Year hit a tie-breaking two-run shot in Wednesday’s 6-2 win over Illinois.

Ohio State left-hander Griffan Smith allowed two runs on five hits in seven innings, striking out 10 and walking three.

Maryland right-hander Trevor LaBante allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits in 6 1/3 innings. He walked three and hit two batters while striking out three.

The Iowa-Nebraska game Thursday night was also postponed until Friday morning because of inclement weather. The loser will play an elimination game against Minnesota on Friday night, and the winner of that game will face the Maryland-Ohio State winner on Saturday.

The loser of the Terps-Buckeyes game will face No. 2 seed Michigan later Friday.

Earlier Thursday, Jordan Kozicky and Eli Wilson each drove in two runs and Minnesota upset top-seeded Indiana, 9-4, knocking the Hoosiers out of the tournament with back-to-back losses.