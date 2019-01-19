3 takeaways from No. 19 Maryland's 75-61 win over Ohio State

During its current seven-game winning streak, Maryland has shot the ball well from 3-point range and the foul line. It has defended the basket and the perimeter and shown an ability — except for a stretch against Wisconsin Monday — to close better than it has since its first season in the Big Ten four years ago.

The scene at Value City Arena Friday night was much the same as it had been in the last two road games at Minnesota and Rutgers. The crowd, pumped up early at the prospect of a win for the home team, became frustrated, then quiet and finally started to leave long before game’s end.

Against the Scarlet Knights, the Terps turned an early deficit into a 21-point lead at halftime, built it to as many as 27 in the second half before settling for a 14-point win. Against the Gophers, Maryland’s unexpected zone defense early in the second half was the difference in an easy 15-point victory.

And, finally, against the Buckeyes, Maryland overcame some sloppy work on the defensive boards early to take a seven-point lead at halftime. The Terps then did the same — after three straight turnovers to start the second half to see its lead chopped to one — dominating at the end.

Here are 3 takeaways from a 75-61 win over Ohio State:

1. Anthony Cowan Jr.’s 3-point range is starting to look like Kevin Huerter’s, and that should make him even tougher to guard.

One of the weaknesses in Cowan’s game his first two seasons was his 3-point shooting. In making a little over 35 percent (80 for 228), it allowed opposing defenses to play off the quick 6-foot point guard from Bowie.

While Cowan’s long-range accuracy is still not great this season — 41 for 115 (35.7 percent) after making 3 of 7 against the Buckeyes — his range is now bordering on what former backcourtmate Huerter’s was in his two seasons in College Park.

Because Cowan hit a 28-footer that proved to be the game-winner against Wisconsin in Monday’s 64-60 win at Xfinity Center, and then made a few more well beyond the 3-point line Friday, guarding Cowan is becoming a nightmare.

Few Big Ten guards can stay in front of Cowan, and if he starts knocking down long 3-pointers with regularity, it’s going to force defenses to decide whether or not to get closer or risk having Cowan blow by for layups.

2. It’s apparent what Mark Turgeon saw in freshmen Serrel Smith Jr. and Ricky Lindo Jr. when he signed them so late.

Both Smith and Lindo were not supposed to be at Maryland this season.

Smith became available after Mississippi fired Andy Kennedy late last season, but didn’t really get a ton of interest from the Terps until it looked like Huerter might turn pro after his sophomore year.

Lindo was headed to prep school in Massachusetts, but was offered a chance to come to Maryland late in the summer when Mississippi State transfer Schnider Herard opted to play professionally in Europe.

Even after they signed, there was still some question as to how they would fit into Turgeon’s rotation.

While the trip to Italy in August firmed up Smith’s role as a shooter off the bench, it’s his defense that has been his most important attribute. Lindo didn’t even join the team until it returned from the summer tour, but now is the first sub among the forwards.

Until fellow freshman Aaron Wiggins broke out of a mini-slump with an 11-point performance off the bench Friday, Smith and Lindo had done more to provide the depth Maryland has lacked the past three seasons.

If Wiggins can continue to do what he did against the Buckeyes — finishing with 11 points in 23 minutes — the Terps could wind up with one of the best benches in the Big Ten. And late-season fades Turgeon’s teams have experienced in recent years could finally be rectified.

3. Regardless of what some people think, Bruno Fernando is one of the five best players in the Big Ten.

During a Big Ten Network telecast this week, one of its college basketball analysts listed his five top players in the league. He had Purdue’s Carsen Edwards, Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ, Michigan State’s Cassius Winston, Michigan’s Iggy Brazdeikis and Nebraska’s James Palmer Jr.

All are worthy, but Fernando should be on the list for one simple reason: he might be the top choice for defensive player of the year, and his offense isn’t that far behind.

For the season, Fernando has the most blocked shots (41), has the best field-goal percentage (68.4) for a player who has taken more than 100 shots, is third in rebounding (10.2) and is averaging 14.5 points on just over eight shots a game.

In Big Ten play, Fernando is clearly the best rebounder — leading the league in overall rebounding (11.9), as well as defensive rebounding (8.5) and offensive rebounding (3.4). He is sixth in free throw shooting (87.9) and eighth in field goal percentage (56.9). Fernando is averaging 13.8 points a game while taking fewer than eight shots a game.