What had the makings a month ago of the Maryland men’s basketball team’s first top-10 matchup in five years still had pretty high stakes Tuesday night at Xfinity Center. While the national focus might have faded a bit, it was still a key early game in the Big Ten.
As a result of the No. 12 Terps beating No. 11 Ohio State, 67-55, Maryland (13-2, 3-1) was able to stay on the heels of front-runner Michigan State while the Buckeyes, in losing their third straight game and fourth in the past six, might have too much ground to make up.
Senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. shook off another sluggish start to lead the Terps with 20 points, including 15 in the second half, while sophomore center Jalen Smith added 11 points and seven rebounds. Junior center Kaleb Wesson led Ohio State (11-4, 1-3) with 15 points and nine rebounds.
The victory — coming in Maryland’s first game against a Top 25 opponent this season — was the third straight for the Terps and gives them some momentum going into an important two-game road trip at Iowa on Friday and at Wisconsin on Tuesday. The Terps lost their only two true road games so far this season, at Penn State and Seton Hall.
Sophomore guard Eric Ayala gave Maryland a big boost early in the game and finished with nine points and four assists. After being held scoreless in the first half, sophomore wing Aaron Wiggins gave the Terps a lift in the second half with a pair of dunks, the second following a missed 3-pointer by Ayala for a 59-50 lead.
The Terps started as they often do — slowly.
Maryland didn’t score on its first six possessions — four missed shots followed by a pair of turnovers — as the Buckeyes hit a pair of 3-pointers for an early 8-0 lead. But the defense kept Ohio State from an early runaway and Ayala carried the Terps back in the game.
Ayala scored Maryland’s first point on the second of two free throws nearly 5½ minutes into the game. After Smith hit the first of his two first-half 3-pointers, Ayala got fouled going in for a backdoor dunk, made both free throws and hit a 3-pointer himself to cut the deficit to 11-9.
A couple of possessions later, the Terps took their first lead of the night, with a block by freshman center Chol Marial leading to a corner 3-pointer by sophomore guard Serrel Smith Jr. After Andre Wesson returned the lead briefly to the Buckeyes with a dunk, junior guard Darryl Morsell put the Terps in front again.
Despite committing 11 first-half turnovers, Maryland led by six, 28-22, at halftime. The Terps offset the turnovers by hitting seven of the 11 3-pointers they tried and continuing the defense they played in Saturday’s win over Indiana. The Buckeyes hit just nine of 31 overall in the first half, including 3-for-13 on 3-pointers.
No. 12 Maryland@Iowa
Friday, 7 p.m.
TV: Fox Sports 1
Latest Terps
Radio: 105.7 FM, 980 AM