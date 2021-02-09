Maryland men’s basketball’s bright start fades in 73-65 loss to No. 4 Ohio State

COLLEGE PARK — All of the Maryland men’s basketball team’s ranked wins this season have seemed to come when the team needed them the most, after a tough defeat that threatened to derail the season.
After a disappointing showing in a 55-50 loss at Penn State on Friday night, the opportunity was once again presented for the Terps to shift the direction of a season teetering on disaster. Maryland looked primed for a fifth upset this season for about 12 minutes, but quickly unraveled in a 73-65 loss to No. 4 Ohio State at Xfinity Center on Monday night.
Guard Duane Washington Jr. and forward Kyle Young scored 18 points apiece to lead a Buckeyes team that had four players score in double figures. Ohio State shot 44.6% from the field and made 10 of 26 3-point attempts, including eight makes in the first half.
Junior guard Aaron Wiggins scored 17 points to lead Maryland, which went up 13-5 early but held its last lead at the 5:34 mark of the first half. Fellow junior guard Eric Ayala recorded 13 points but shot 3-for-12 from the field, while sophomore forward Donta Scott added 11. The Terps shot 40% from the field and made five of 19 3-point attempts.
For about 12 minutes, Maryland (10-10, 4-9 Big Ten) resembled the team that had pulled off a program-best four wins against ranked opponents. Using a driving, downhill approach against a team with similar size, the Terps led 23-17 with 9:04 remaining in the first half after a 6-0 run. But Ohio State (16-4, 10-4) responded with a 14-1 run, with Maryland’s sole point coming off a free throw from a technical foul. The Buckeyes led 35-30 at halftime.
After successfully getting into the paint, Maryland found itself in a familiar dry spell. The Terps missed their first nine shot attempts in the second half and 14 of 15 over about a 13-minute span that connected both halves as the Buckeyes built a 46-32 lead.
Frustration began to boil over for Maryland, as senior guard Darryl Morsell (Mount Saint Joseph), still wearing a protective mask after fracturing a bone in his face, took a shot to the face from junior forward Jairus Hamilton and began bleeding with about nine minutes remaining in the game.
Morsell was given a technical foul for slamming his facemask to the ground in frustration and the call drew the ire of Maryland coach Mark Turgeon, who had to be separated from a referee.
This story will be updated.
MINNESOTA@MARYLAND
Sunday, 7 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: 105.7 FM, 1300 AM