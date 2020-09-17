Maryland offensive lineman Johnny Jordan opting back into 2020 football season

Maryland senior offensive lineman Johnny Jordan is opting back into the 2020 football season, a team spokesperson confirmed.
Jordan was one of six Terps who opted out of the season because of coronavirus concerns before the Big Ten Conference postponed the fall sports season. The conference’s announcement on Wednesday that it is reversing course and playing football this fall left the door open for players who had initially backed out of the season.
Maryland athletic director Damon Evans said he would leave all decisions up to the discretion of coaches and football coach Mike Locksley said he would talk with any player who was considering opting back in to “make sure that for both parties that it’s the best situation for us all moving forward.”
Jordan has started 12 games at center over the past two seasons. Quarterback Josh Jackson, offensive lineman Austin Fontaine, defensive end Jalen Alexander, defensive back Vincent Flythe and linebacker T.J. Kautai also opted out of the season. Locksley in August also said tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo would be held out of the season because of a “medical condition.”
Terrapin Times first reported the news of Jordan’s decision to opt back into the 2020 season.