Maryland men's basketball to host Notre Dame in 2019 Big Ten/ACC Challenge

The Maryland men’s basketball team will host Notre Dame in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Dec. 4, the school announced Thursday.

The meeting between the Terps and Fighting Irish will be the first since the 2013-14 season, Maryland’s last as a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Since joining the Big Ten, the Terps have yet to win a game in the annual series.

The pairing might be considered a bit of a letdown to Maryland fans, given that the Terps have been picked in the top 10 by various early preseason polls, and as high as No. 4 by The Athletic.

Notre Dame is coming off a 14-19 season that culminated with a tie for last place in the ACC. It was the worst record in Mike Brey’s 19 seasons in South Bend, Ind. Maryland finished 23-11 overall and fifth in the Big Ten, losing to LSU in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

The three marquee matchups pit Michigan against Louisville and Duke visit Michigan State on Dec. 3, with Ohio State playing at North Carolina on Dec. 4.

