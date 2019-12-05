Another slow start was a long gone memory by the time Wiggins’ buzzer-beating slam sent No. 3 Maryland (9-0) into the locker room halfway to what became their first ACC/Big Ten Challenge victory in six tries since joining the latter conference. Wiggins’ missed 3-pointer also ended another streak — the Terps’ run of seven straight made baskets, a stretch that saw them go from leading by one point to 13 in less than four minutes. But the sophomore guard made up for it as Maryland won a ninth straight game to start the season for the first time since 1998-99.