Maryland women’s lacrosse loses to Northwestern in Big Ten title game; Terps men’s soccer falls in NCAA tournament | ROUNDUP

The No. 14 Maryland women’s lacrosse team fell to No. 2 Northwestern, 17-12, in the Big Ten tournament championship game Sunday at Panzer Stadium on the campus of Penn State University.
The Terps and Wildcats were tied at 7 at halftime before Northwestern opened the second half with five straight goals to take a 12-7 lead. Maryland pulled within 12-10 with 10:49 remaining on a goal by Hannah Warther, but the Wildcats (13-0) responded with a three-goal run to push the lead to 15-10.
Hannah Leubecker pulled the Terps (9-6) back within three, 15-12, with 3:15 to go, but Northwestern added two goals in the final 2:08 to seal the victory.
Izzy Scane scored nine goals to lead the Wildcats to tie the Big Ten tournament record for most goals in a single game. The Wildcats, who earned the league’s automatic berth to the NCAA tournament, have captured back-to-back Big Ten tournament titles, having won in 2019 with a 16-11 victory over Maryland.
Brindi Griffin scored four goals and Libby May added two for Maryland, which will learn its postseason fate during the NCAA tournament selection show next Sunday. The semifinals and national title game will be held at Towson University’s Johnny Unitas Stadium May 28 and 30.
No. 1 North Carolina 9, No. 3 Syracuse 4: Jamie Ortega scored three goals to help the host Tar Heels (18-0) beat the Orange (14-3) in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament title game.
Melissa Sconone added two goals and an assist for North Carolina, which scored its fewest goals in a game since 2019.
Emma Ward had two goals and two assists for Syracuse, while Emily Ehle and Emma Tyrrell also scored.
Men’s soccer
Missouri State 2, Maryland 1: Missouri State scored two goals in the final 4:30 to eliminate Maryland in the second round of the NCAA tournament Sunday.
Terps senior forward Eric Matzelevich scored in the 83rd minute to break a scoreless tie, but Missouri State sophomore forward John Koka answered less than two minutes later to tie the game at 1. Koka took advantage of a long pass over two Maryland defenders to score with less than a minute left to send the Bears to the third round.
Missouri state will face the winner of No. 7 seed Washington and Grand Canyon on Thursday.