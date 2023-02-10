No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball cruises past Northwestern, 79-54, for 7th win in past 8 games

EVANSTON, Ill. — Diamond Miller scored 18 points and No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball beat struggling Northwestern, 79-54, on Thursday night.

Bri McDaniel added 14 points and the Terps (20-5, 12-3 Big Ten) followed up the program’s most lopsided win over a top-10 opponent with another dominant performance.

Coming off a 90-54 romp over then-No. 10 Ohio State on Sunday, Maryland outscored Northwestern 18-2 while holding the Wildcats (8-16, 1-12) without a field goal in the second quarter. The Terps took a 12-point lead into the locker room and never looked back.

Miller, the Big Ten’s third-leading scorer, also had nine rebounds and seven assists. The 6-foot-3 guard went to the locker room holding her hand over her eye early in the third quarter but returned a few minutes later.

McDaniel, a Chicago product, shot 4-for-6 from 3-point range. Abby Meyers scored 12 points as Maryland won for the seventh time in eight games.

Paige Mott led Northwestern with 15 points, but the Wildcats lost for the 11th time in 13 games. Northwestern missed 15 consecutive shots at one point and shot just 35% overall. The Wildcats were 2-for-18 on 3-pointers.

Northwestern led 20-16 through the first quarter after Jillian Brown nailed a pull-up jumper at the buzzer, but things turned around in a big way after that.

The Wildcats missed all 13 field goal attempts in the second. Their only points in the period came when Courtney Shaw hit two free throws with 27 seconds remaining in the half to cut the deficit to 34-22.

By then, Maryland had scored 18 straight.

Miller had nine of her 12 first-half points in that stretch, including a free throw and driving layup early in the quarter and two more free throws in the final minute. McDaniel made a late 3 and the aggressive Terps were 7-for-12 overall from the field in the period.

Big picture

Maryland: The Terps turned up their defense and were more aggressive at the rim after a sluggish start. That propelled them to their second straight lopsided win after losing to then-No. 6 Iowa one week earlier.

Northwestern: The Wildcats have lost five straight against top-10 teams — including four this season — since beating then-No. 4 Michigan in double overtime a year ago. They are also 0-8 against ranked opponents this season.

Illinois at No. 8 Maryland

Sunday, 1 p.m.

Stream: BTN+