Tagovailoa or LeGendre? Maryland football coach Mike Locksley still mum on starting quarterback | NOTES

>> Locksley said he was generally pleased with what he saw in the team’s third and final scrimmage Saturday with one exception: too many presnap penalties. “The false starts, the offsides penalties are all things we can control,” he said. “And I can tell you playing Northwestern, they’re one of those teams that they don’t beat themselves and they do what they do on offense, defense and special teams and they just put you into situations where you go out and you beat yourself. They don’t do that. So good teams don’t beat themselves. When you’ve got 56 new faces that haven’t been Terps, we’re just working through the kinks of making sure that we understand that it’s going to take playing with great discipline and not beating ourselves to have the type of season we want to have.”