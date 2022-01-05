Maryland safeties Nick Cross, Jordan Mosley declare for 2022 NFL draft

Maryland will get some reinforcements from its incoming recruiting class, which is ranked 29th nationally by 247 Sports. Four-star St. Frances linebacker Jaishawn Barham and West Virginia transfer VanDarius Cowan, a former four-star recruit, will join the program, while junior linebackers Durell Nchami and Fa’Najae Gotay will return from season-ending injuries. Maryland also gets back freshman Demeioun Robinson, junior Ahmad McCullough and sophomores Gereme Spraggins (Arundel) and Ruben Hyppolite II, who had 62 total tackles and a forced fumble this season.