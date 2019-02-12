Maryland lands four-star safety Nick Cross, highest-rated recruit of its 2019 class

Four-star DeMatha safety Nick Cross signed with Maryland on Tuesday, giving the Terps and first-year coach Mike Locksley a huge late boost in the Class of 2019.

The top-rated player in Maryland, Cross had been committed to Florida State since September but did not sign with the Seminoles during the early or late signing period, reportedly because his parents wanted him elsewhere. Cross also considered Penn State before becoming the Terps’ highest-rated recruit in five years.

Cross’ signing gives Maryland its third four-star recruit in Locksley’s first class and second in the past week. They landed dual-threat quarterback Lance LeGendre, a New Orleans native who was also a top target of Florida State's, on Wednesday. The 18-member class now ranks No. 46 nationally and No. 11 in the Big Ten.

The 6-foot, 206-pound Cross is rated the No. 55 prospect and No. 4 safety in the 247Sports.com Composite rankings. He’s the first top-rated Maryland recruit to head to College Park since offensive tackle Damian Prince signed in 2014.

Cross was a two-sport star at DeMatha, where he was coached by new Terps assistant Elijah Brooks. He was named first-team All-Met by The Washington Post after he finished with 94 tackles and four interceptions for the Stags, who were runners-up in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference. And his time of 6.33 seconds in the 55-meter dash ranks No. 1 nationally in indoor track.

