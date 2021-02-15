Brenda Frese earns school-record 500th win as No. 9 Maryland women’s basketball crushes Nebraska, 95-73

Women’s basketball coach Brenda Frese won her 500th game at Maryland, the most in program history, on Sunday as the No. 9 Terps dominated host Nebraska, 95-73, for their third straight victory.
Frese passed Chris Weller, who won 499 games in 27 seasons, for first on the program’s all-time list.
“Unbelievable,” Frese said in a postgame interview on Big Ten Network. “I’m truly honored. When I first came to Maryland, this wasn’t a milestone I was looking at, to be quite honest. I was hoping to get that contract extension to be able to stay at Maryland. It’s been an incredible journey, I’ve grown as a coach, but I can’t say enough. Five hundred wins at Maryland doesn’t happen without all the tremendous players and parents and families and staff and support staff that have come through in the 19 years that I’ve been at Maryland.”
Under Frese’s direction, Maryland has captured 12 conference titles and a national championship in 2006. Her Terps teams have appeared in three Final Fours and 16 NCAA tournaments and have produced 16 winning seasons, 16 straight 20-win seasons and seven 30-win seasons.
“I remember when I came to Maryland and Chris Weller had 499 wins and I was like, ‘My goodness. I can’t imagine coaching that long.’ And here I am,” Frese said last week. “The pride is the consistency level we’ve been able to uphold here at Maryland. All those wins are a byproduct and result of the talent that’s come before us, the current talent, the staff that’s helped us in so many ways to allow us to be such a successful program.”
As the final buzzer sounded in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Sunday, the Terps mobbed their coach on the sideline, jumping up and down to celebrate the historic moment.
This season’s team has the chance to be among Frese’s best. Maryland (14-2, 10-1 Big Ten), which has won at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season title in all but one season since joining the conference in 2014, is projected to be a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament and entered Sunday ranked first in the country in scoring offense at 91.5 points per game.
The scoring continued Sunday, as the Terps eclipsed 90 points for the 10th time this season. Ashley Owusu nearly had a triple double with 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and Diamond Miller scored 24 points — her most in conference play this season — on 9-for-12 shooting.
Mimi Collins added 19 points and seven rebounds and Chloe Bibby scored 16 points for Maryland, which shot 55.7% from the field and led by as many as 27 points.
After falling behind early, Nebraska cut the deficit to 56-46 with 5:30 to go in the third quarter. Maryland responded with a dominant stretch, outscoring the Huskers 21-4 to end the quarter as the lead ballooned to 77-50.
Former top recruit Zoe Young, who missed her entire freshman season with a torn ACL, finished with five points in nine minutes, including her first career 3-pointer, much to the delight of the Terps bench.
This article will be updated.
