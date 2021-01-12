Maryland men’s basketball game Saturday postponed due to Nebraska’s positive COVID-19 tests

The Maryland men’s basketball game against Nebraska scheduled for Saturday at noon in College Park has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 testing results among Tier 1 personnel in the Cornhuskers’ program, the schools announced Tuesday.
Tier 1 personnel include student-athletes, coaches and any staff member whose job requires regular close contact. Nebraska (4-8, 0-5 Big Ten) paused all team activities Monday and postponed a game scheduled for Wednesday against No. 14 Illinois. The Huskers, who did not announce how many individuals have tested positive, said Tuesday that no determination has been made on how the pause might affect scheduled games beyond Jan. 16.
Maryland (7-6, 2-5), which had four nonconference games canceled earlier this season because of COVID-19 concerns with opposing programs, is scheduled to next face No. 7 Michigan in Ann Arbor on Jan. 19.
All Big Ten teams were slated to play 20 conference games. A newly scheduled nonconference opponent in between Maryland’s next game is “on the table as an option,” according to a team spokesperson. Maryland has only played six of a possible seven nonconference games.
Maryland, Nebraska and the Big Ten Conference are working to find a mutually agreeable date to reschedule the game. According to CBS, there are 12 notable postponements in Division I college basketball this week, including a Top-25 showdown between Baylor and West Virginia slated for Tuesday. Penn State paused team activities Jan. 6 after positive COVID-19 tests among its Tier 1 personnel and has not played since Dec. 30, postponing four straight Big Ten games.
The scheduled eight-day layoff between games for the Terps should help starting point guard Eric Ayala, who missed Sunday’s 66-63 upset win over Illinois with a groin injury. The team countered with a three-guard set of Darryl Morsell, Aaron Wiggins and Hakim Hart, but none of the three is a true point guard.
Turgeon said Sunday that Ayala initially injured his groin in a 73-70 loss at Purdue on Christmas Day and then reaggravated it against the Hawkeyes. Ayala did not practice Saturday.
Meanwhile, Michigan — one of six unbeaten teams left in Division I — faces No. 9 Wisconsin and No. 23 Minnesota in a span of four days this week. The Wolverines (10-0) rank seventh in KenPom.com’s ratings and sixth in adjusted offensive efficiency and have won four of their five conference games by at least nine points.
MARYLAND@NO. 7 MICHIGAN
Next Tuesday, 7 p.m.
TV: Fox Sports 1
Latest Terps
Radio: 105.7 FM, 1300 AM