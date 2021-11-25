No. 2 Maryland women’s basketball falls to No. 5 N.C. State, 78-60

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Elissa Cunane scored 20 points, making eight of her nine shots from the field, to help No. 5 North Carolina State run past second-ranked Maryland 78-60 on Thursday at the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship tournament.
Diamond Johnson added 17 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Wolfpack.
The game was played at the Baha Mar resort in the Bahamas in a converted ballroom complete with a low ceiling and a raised stage right off midcourt. There were bleachers behind the two benches for fans.
N.C. State (5-1) went right at the Terps, with the 6-foot-5 Cunane dominating the inside and Johnson controlling the outside. Maryland (6-1) trailed 11-9 with 4 minutes left in the first quarter before N.C. State scored 11 of the final 14 points to close the period and take command of the game.
Angel Reese scored a career-high 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Maryland. Ashley Owusu added 14 points and dished out five assists while freshman Shyanne Sellers scored 12 points as made a pair of 3-pointers.
The Terps are back in action Saturday at 3 p.m. against No. 7 Stanford.
Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship tournament
NO. 2 MARYLAND VS. NO. 7 STANFORD
Saturday, 3 p.m.
Stream: Flohoops.com