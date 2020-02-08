Maryland men’s basketball projected No. 3 seed in NCAA tournament committee’s initial rankings

The No. 9 Maryland men’s basketball team, fresh off a 75-66 win over No. 20 Illinois on Friday night that gave the Terps sole possession of first place in the Big Ten, is projected to be among the top 10 overall seeds in the NCAA tournament.
Maryland is No. 9 in rankings released Saturday by the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee, the highest of any Big Ten team. Michigan State is No. 16.
Baylor, Kansas, Gonzaga and San Diego State are the top seeds.
The preliminary rankings, based on games through Friday, are designed to be a sneak peek at the selection process before the official seeds are revealed on Selection Sunday, which is March 15. The Final Four is March 27-29 in Atlanta.
Baylor, which is No. 1 in the AP Top 25, was slotted in the South Region in Houston with Louisville, Seton Hall and Auburn.
The third-ranked Jayhawks were the No. 2 overall seed and placed in the Midwest Region in Indianapolis with Dayton, Florida State and Michigan State.
No. 2 Gonzaga was the third overall seed and topped a West Region in Los Angeles with West Virginia, Villanova and Oregon.
The East Region, to be played in New York, was topped by No. 4 San Diego State and includes Duke, Maryland and Butler. The Aztecs are the lone remaining undefeated team in Division I.
Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 20 points, Darryl Morsell had 18 and Eric Ayala added 12 for Maryland, which rallied past Illinois on Friday night in Champaign.
Illinois led by as many as 14 points midway through the first half, but the Terps fought back and pulled to within 42-40 with a 3-pointer by Aaron Wiggins at the halftime buzzer.
Maryland opened the second half with an 11-0 run to take a lead it never relinquished.
“We didn’t panic out there,” coach Mark Turgeon said. “There were some nerves because of how big the game was, but we knew we were only down by 14 points [in the first half] and we didn’t panic.”
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
NEBRASKA@NO. 9 MARYLAND
Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: 105.7 FM