No. 2 Maryland women’s basketball routs No. 15 Mount St. Mary’s, 98-45, advances to second round of NCAA tournament

If there was ever a question as to which women’s basketball team reigns supreme in the state of Maryland, it was answered Monday afternoon in San Antonio.
No. 2 seed Maryland cruised to the second round of the NCAA tournament with a 98-45 thrashing of No. 15 seed Mount St. Mary’s, which hails just 68 miles away from College Park in Emmitsburg.
The Terps (25-2) fell two points shy of eclipsing 100 points for the seventh time this season. The Mountaineers’ 45 points are the fewest Maryland has allowed this season, and, according to the Big Ten Network, the 53-point margin of victory is the largest in the NCAA tournament for any Terps men’s or women’s basketball team.
The Terps next face No. 7 seed Alabama, which bested No. 10 seed North Carolina, 80-71, earlier in the day, on Wednesday.
After the pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA tournament, sophomores Ashley Owusu and Diamond Miller made their mark in their first appearance on the national stage with 20 and 19 points, respectively.
Three other Terps surpassed double digits: senior Chloe Bibby had 13 points, redshirt sophomore Mimi Collins added 12 and freshman Angel Reese (St. Frances) chipped in 11.
Though four of the Terps starters faced no trouble scoring, the bench players contributed 29 points. Maryland shot 52.3% from the field while holding Mount St. Mary’s (17-7) to 24.6% shooting, including 8-for-36 from 3-point range.
No Mount player eclipsed double digits, with Michaela Harrison, Aryna Taylor and Bridget Burkehead all finishing with eight points.
Early on, Mount. St. Mary’s roared to the floor ready to compete with the team from the much bigger school to the south.
The Mountaineers drove the Terps to three early turnovers, even rushing ahead to beat Owusu in transition — a feat few players in America can claim. Whenever the Terps gained an inch, Mount St. Mary’s replied with a bucket of its own to keep within a handful of points.
But after entertaining the Mountaineers at their flank, Maryland got up to old tricks and embarked on its usual rally-smothering run: the Terps scored eight straight in the last two minutes of the first quarter and led 28-18.
Maryland’s superior shooting kept them afloat; though the Terps took fewer chances, they went 7-for-17 (41.2%) against Mount St. Mary’s 29.4% in the first quarter.
The Terps anchored at the free-throw line, shooting a nearly perfect 12-for-13 in the first frame, and would continue to take advantage of Mount St. Mary’s mishaps. Maryland went 25-for-30 at the charity stripe and didn’t commit a foul through most of the first and second quarters.
By the second quarter, Maryland flipped the ignition on its steamroller. It permitted the Mountaineers the first punch — one basket — and then enacted an even more crushing 18-0 run stretching over six minutes. By the end of the half, Maryland had left its intrastate rival so far behind — 53-22 — it was as if it was already looking ahead to its next opponent.
The Terps outscored the Mount 25-4 in the second quarter — the fewest points allowed in a quarter by Maryland this season, and just two shy of the NCAA tournament record — partially because of a gaping absence in the Mountaineers’ lineup. Taylor, the Mount’s top scorer at the time with eight points, left the floor with three fouls and didn’t return until the second half.
Defense likewise swallowed up Northeast Conference Player of the Year Kendall Bresee, who averaged 14.1 points per game this season but missed all seven of her first-quarter attempts (and finished with just five points).
With the Mountaineers gasping for air, several Terps got in on the action: Reese, who sat the first half, led all scorers in the third quarter with eight points, driving Maryland to an overwhelming 75-33 lead.
The Terps feasted on Mount St. Mary’s mistakes, scoring 30 points off the Mountaineers’ 20 turnovers.
This story will be updated.
NCAA women’s tournament second round
NO. 2 MARYLAND VS. NO. 7 ALABAMA
San Antonio
Latest Terps
Wednesday, TBD