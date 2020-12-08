Maryland women’s basketball game Tuesday canceled due to positive COVID-19 test for Mount St. Mary’s

The Maryland women’s basketball team’s game against Mount St. Mary’s scheduled for Tuesday at 1 p.m. has been canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Mount St. Mary’s program.
Mount St. Mary’s said the positive test was picked up in routine surveillance testing, which is administered three times a week in accordance with NCAA guidelines.
The Terps (3-1), who are ranked No. 14 in the latest Associated Press poll after a 112-78 win over Towson on Friday, are next scheduled to play at Rutgers (1-0) on Monday in their Big Ten opener at a time to be announced. Maryland has had two straight games against local opponents canceled after Coppin State reported a positive test last week, wiping out Saturday’s game in College Park.
Mount St. Mary’s (1-2), which said the status of future games will be determined at a later date, last played Saturday, securing a 72-58 win over visiting UMBC. The Mountaineers were picked as the preseason favorites in the Northeast Conference.