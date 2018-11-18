Fernando stays out of foul trouble, helps unbeaten Maryland men's basketball team beat winless Mount St. Mary's, 92-77

With less than 100 seconds gone in the second half of Sunday’s game against Mount St. Mary’s at Xfinity Center, Maryland men’s basketball Mark Turgeon called timeout.

As the Terps came over to huddle, Turgeon stamped his feet and voiced his displeasure. It wasn’t that Maryland was losing — Turgeon’s team was up 16 — but he wasn't happy.

His message got through for a while. A 3-point play by freshman forward Jalen Smith (Mount Saint Joseph) started an 11-2 run that eventually led to a 32-point lead for the Terps.

But as happens with a young team, Maryland couldn’t keep its intensity and eventually settled for a 92-77 victory. And, as happens with an old coach, Turgeon would like to see more.

As it was, there was plenty for Turgeon to be pleased with as the Terps pushed their season record to 5-0. Much of it had to do with sophomore center Bruno Fernando.

Hampered by foul trouble in three of the first four games, especially in the first half, Fernando stayed away from silly fouls to finish with 21 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots in 25 minutes.

Turgeon also had to be pleased to see freshman shooting guard Serrel Smith, after starting his college career missing 12 of 13 on 3-pointers and 12 of 15 overall, scoring a season-high 13 points on 5-for-9 overall, including 3-for-6 on 3-pointers.



And he had to be encouraged by the way freshman forward Jalen Smith (Mount Saint Joseph) recovered from a sloppy start that forced Turgeon to sub in fellow freshman Ricky Lindo Jr. to wind up with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

But perhaps the most rewarding moment for Turgeon came when senior walk-on Andrew Terrell scored in the waning moments, his first basket since missing the second half of last season with torn ligaments in his ankle.

First-year Mount St. Mary's coach Dan Engelstad had to be please with the way the Mountaineers showed some resolve after falling behind 75-43 by closing the gap to the smallest margin of defeat in an 0-4 start.

Instant analysis



While Maryland looked impressive for the first 25 minutes in attacking another zone defense, the sloppiness for a large stretch of the second half will be something Turgeon will work on before the Terps have what should be their toughest test of the season, Friday night against Marshall. Maryland finished with a season-high 18 turnovers.

